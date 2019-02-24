|
Peter J. Dranginis, Jr.
VERBANK - Peter J. Dranginis, Jr., 74, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, surrounded by his family. Peter was born in Middlebury, VT, on July 10, 1944, to Peter J. and Katherine Bergin Dranginis, the first of their four sons.
A 35-year resident of Verbank, NY, Peter was educated at The Hotchkiss School, Columbia College of Columbia University, and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He also studied at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, CA, and spent 4 years in the Army, primarily as an Intelligence officer stationed in Germany.
Practicing law for 40 years, he was known as a solver of complex problems and was respected for his careful, deliberate approach and his insightful counsel. He spent the majority of his career in corporate practice in the insurance industry and retired in 2015, having most recently worked as Vice President and Associate General Counsel for USI Insurance Services, LLC.
While Peter enjoyed the challenges of his long career, his passions extended far beyond the office. An avid golfer, he frequently played in the Wednesday Night League at the Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club and won several tournaments at Millbrook and the Litchfield and Torrington Country Clubs with his brothers and friends.
An amateur gardener, Peter spent decades coaxing an old farmer's lawn into more than an acre's worth of flower beds and fruit trees. His office and kitchen table regularly featured the products of his efforts.
A talented cook, Peter approached recipes and meal prep with the improvisational flair of a jazz musician; his meals were delicious, though rarely repeatable.
His care, consideration, and thoughtful advice are remembered by his brothers Daniel (Stacey) and David, as well as by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother William, who died in September 2018.
He was incredibly proud of his four sons: Luke, Seth, Andrew (Kelly Standart), and Paul. The child of teachers and a voracious reader, Peter valued gaining and sharing knowledge. He read nightly to his sons throughout their childhoods and instilled in them his love of books and belief in the value of education. He always encouraged them to strive to excel in what they do and to live meaningful lives.
He is also survived by his beloved wife, Eileen, whom he met in college as they were both running across two campuses between classes. They married just before graduating from college, attended law school together, and built a marriage of equals that lasted until his death and spanned almost 47 years. He was deeply devoted to her and managed to keep surprising her with unexpected gifts until the very end.
A private service was held shortly after his death. Memorial contributions may be made to Partners in Health at www.pih.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook,NY
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019