Peter J. Wroblewski
Akron, OH - Peter J. Wroblewski passed away on February 10, 2020 in Akron, Ohio, after a very courageous battle with tongue cancer.
The story of Pete's life began in Poughkeepsie in 1942. Even though war was raging, William (Bill) and Mary (Pete) Wroblewski had been married for several years and were ready to start a family. Their row house on Balding Avenue had room for one more. Bill was a butcher for the state and Mary was a nurse.
Pete was a quiet boy who preferred reading to sports or clubs. That carried over to academics, especially math and science in which he excelled. He attended St. Joseph's School and Samuel F.B. Morse School for the elementary grades, St. Patrick's High School in Newburgh, NY, and the State University of New York Maritime College in Bronx, NY. He also earned a Masters in Systems Engineering while living in California.
Always fascinated by the sea and ships, he spent six years as an engineer in the U.S. Merchant Marines. Noisy and boring were how he described that duty, but it paved the way for a career with several engineering companies in California and the Washington, D.C. area.
For over 25 years he was with the Mitre Corporation in McLean, VA, where he worked on air traffic control engineering and GPS. During that time, he also became a private pilot and sailed the Chesapeake Bay with lifelong friends Naomi Bloom and Ron Wallace, and best man George Braun.
In 1985 he met Joyce and they married, living in Virginia with Joyce's daughter Kelly until Kelly's accidental death in 1994. Their lives were never the same. Both took early retirement and moved to Brevard, NC.
Some happy years nonetheless ensued. Peter fulfilled a lifelong desire to teach mathematics, starting with algebra at Brevard College and later at community colleges in Ohio and Florida where they also lived for short periods before finally moving to Akron, OH, in 2019 to be near Joyce's family.
Pete wanted to be remembered as being kind, quiet but thoughtful, and modest. Although he was extremely knowledgeable about many erudite and often arcane subjects, he was never showy or arrogant.
He was very close to his sister Ellen Jacobs. In addition to his wife Joyce, he is survived by Ellen (Ted), his niece Sheryl Pratti (Steven), nephew Brian Jacobs (Shannon) and precious grandnephews, Cameron and Carson Pratti and Matthew Jacobs. He had a special bond with Cameron. In addition he is survived by his cousins Kristyn Reid, Edward Wroblewski, John Kuhn, Thomas Pettersen, and Timothy Carbary.
A Memorial Service for family and close friends will be held at a later date in Poughkeepsie. Pete wanted any donations in his memory to go to .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020