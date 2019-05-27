Peter Phillips



Village of Fishkill - Peter D. Phillips, a lifelong local area resident, passed away at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 72.



Son of the late Douglas and Esther "Tippy" (Williams) Phillips, he was born in Beacon on February 7, 1947. Pete was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School and SUNY Plattsburgh.



He retired from the Wappingers Central School District in 2005 after teaching Social Studies for 31 years. He was Teacher-in-Charge of the Social Studies Department at Roy C. Ketcham High School and served as Student Council Advisor, Yearbook Advisor, Junior Class Advisor, and Senior Class Advisor. Pete was honored nine times with selection to Who's Who Among American Teachers.



From 1988 to 2001, Pete served in the Dutchess County Legislature, where he served as Majority Whip and also chaired the Public Safety Committee. During his time as a Legislator, he was instrumental in the development of the Dutchess County E-911 system. He became a member of the Village of Fishkill Board of Trustees in 2005 and became Deputy Mayor in 2006, a role in which he served up until his passing.



Pete was a member of Fishkill Protection Engine Co. # 1 since 1966, and served as the fire company's President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer. He was also a trustee of the Fishkill Rural Cemetery for 20 years and served as First Vice President.



On October 3, 1970, he married Cristina Hansen in Plattsburgh. Cristina survives at home in Fishkill.



Pete is also survived by a host of loving cousins as well as other relatives & friends.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fishkill Protection Engine Co. # 1, 1132 Main Street, Fishkill, NY 12524.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2019