|
|
Peter R. Burdash, Highland, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 83.
Mr. Burdash was born in Johnson City, NY, on February 15, 1937. He was the son of Peter L. Burdash and Anna Louise Burdash.
In the late forties, the Burdash family moved to Highland. Peter graduated from Highland High School in 1954 as President of the Senior Class and Co-Captain of the football and basketball teams. He also was a member of the baseball and track teams.
Peter attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he majored in journalism. While at Lehigh, Peter was managing editor of the school newspaper and president of the Chi Psi fraternity. He also was active in intra-fraternity athletics.
Peter joined Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation in 1959 as editor of the utility's employee publication. He also served as news director of Corporate Communications, the position from which he retired in 1998. During his 39 year career at Central Hudson, he also served as Employee Relations Manager in Human Relations.
Peter married the former Prudence M. Saso in Highland in 1959. She predeceased him.
He is survived by three children: daughter Susan Fairman and son-in-law Robert of Havertown, PA; daughter Linda Ronk and son-in-law Kevin, of Highland; son Peter T. Burdash and daughter-in-law Melissa, also of Highland.
Peter also is survived by five grandchildren: Brian and Andrew Fairman, Kristen Grovenger and her husband, Ian, Matthew Ronk, and Olivia Burdash. Also surviving is great-grandson, Eamon Grovenger.
He is also survived by a brother, David Burdash and sister-in-law Nadine, of Wilmington, DE; and a sister, Patricia Mullen, of Highland.
Over the years, Peter served as a Director of many community organizations, including Dutchess Outreach, The United Way of Dutchess County, The Duchess County Chapter of the American Red Cross, and the Mental Health Association of Dutchess County.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, from 4:00—7:00PM, at Sutton Funeral Home, Highland. A private family funeral service will take place on Sunday, March 8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Hudson River Maritime Museum (www.hrmm.org)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020