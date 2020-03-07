|
|
Peter R. Hustis
Beacon - Peter R. Hustis, born in Beacon, NY on July 26, 1938, died on March 6th, 2020; he was 81 years old. Pete was the son of the late G. Radcliffe Hustis and Marjori (Spaight) Traver.
Pete is survived by his wife (Darlene) at home, his 2 sons, Peter R. Hustis, Jr. of Madison, CT. (Tiffany), and Scott William Hustis of New York City (Lisa), 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Tristan, and Gavin of Madison, CT., and Landon and Hailey of NYC. After 2 sons and 4 grandsons, they finally got a granddaughter. Pete will be remembered affectionately as Pop Pop by them. Pete is also survived by his sister, Anne (Hustis) Simantel of Anchorage, Alaska and a brother, Edward Traver of Fishkill. He is predeceased by 3 other sisters: Betsy, Maggie, and Janet.
Pete was raised in both Glenham and Beacon, attended Beacon Schools, and graduated from Beacon High School in 1956.
After high school, Pete was employed at the Texaco Research Laboratory in Glenham, NY, and was also in the Army Reserve Unit associated with the Texaco labs. The unit was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis.
Also, during this time, Pete worked for his father's land surveying business and eventually (after the death of his father) took over the business with records dating back to 1813. At that time, he partnered with Richard G. Barger, Wappingers Falls, New York. Eventually, after receiving his surveying license, he owned and operated Southern Dutchess Planners.
In addition to surveying, Pete was actively involved in real estate. He owned several properties in the area, and eventually formed the Corp. of Bahu Realty. Pete was also involved in many subdivisions and land developments, acquiring many properties himself and with numerous partners along the way. He was active in developing Jesson Park in Beacon, Thorn Acres in Chelsea, and Lomola in East Fishkill, as well as several other parcels. In 1980, he was instrumental in the construction of the Henry St. Beacon Office Complex. For several years this land sat vacant and through the efforts of Pete and his partners, former Mayor George Tomlinson, and Congressman Hamilton Fish, Jr. they were able to acquire the land through the Community Development Agency and build the building.
Pete was also a member of the NY State Association of Professional Land Surveyors, and the American Congress of Surveying and Mapping (ACSM). Pete was a life member of the Mase Hook and Ladder, joining at 18 years of age, served on the Board of Directors for the Fishkill Rural cemetery, was a member of the Exchange Club, a past member of the Beacon Elks Club, past Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce (his father, George Radcliffe was one of the founding fathers), member of the Southern Dutchess Country Club, where Pete loved the 5pm happy hour. During the winters in Florida, he enjoyed the same at the Lazy Lobster.
Pete loved both the mountains and the ocean. He and his wife owned a home in Sea Isle City, New Jersey for 18 years. He loved sharing that with his 2 boys and so many friends. Many a weekend Pete could be found navigating the waters off South Jersey in his boat. Then in 2004 they sold the Sea Isle place and in 2005 bought a condo on Long Boat Key, Florida. Pete finally retired in 2008 and for many years was happy to be a snowbird driving each year to Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, Florida.
A special thank you to his aide, Jennifer, who worked tirelessly to make Pete comfortable. Also, to Jewels and Diana, and to others who came and went along the way in the past year.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 4-7 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. 1089 Main Street Fishkill, New York. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am on Wednesday at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Avenue Fishkill, New York. Interment will follow at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery 801 U.S. Route 9 Fishkill, New York.
Please visit Pete's Book of Memories at www.McHoulFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020