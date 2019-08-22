|
|
Peter V. Miceli
Stormville - Peter Vincent Miceli lived his life with great passion and perseverance. Whether it was skiing down a black diamond trail, surfing the curl of a rolling wave, or sitting at sunset in his boat under the majestic Mid-Hudson Bridge, he set an example to all of us: life demanded our attention, our openness, our thirst for adventure and a boundless free spirit. Foremost, he was a lover of family, faith and truth. Peter was the "seeker" and shared his existential questions and understandings with everyone he met.
A campfire in the midst of a starry, summer night was incomplete without Peter's heartfelt harmonica, soulful guitar and resonating voice. A party was not the same without "Pete." You could count on him for a bushel of clams and his trusty clam knives engraved with his initials: PVM.
In his early years, he attended Saint Columba School and John Jay High School in Hopewell Junction, NY. He worked alongside his dad, Peter E. Miceli, and older brother, John P. Miceli, at their family-owned business, Empire Pools and Construction, honing his multi-dimensional expertise in home building, carpentry, masonry, excavation and landscaping. Above all, he was a pool man. Peter became a sought-after craftsman and designer as he ventured on to establish his own entrepreneurship, PVM Contracting. He approached everything as a true creator and left a legacy of impeccable artistry. Peter also proudly served as an officer in the Auxiliary Coast Guard, serving the Hudson Valley, and as a Member of The National Liberty Alliance.
Peter leaves behind a son, Peter J Miceli, Wappingers Falls, and four siblings: Joan Muhlbauer, Hopewell Junction, NY; Carol Bartelemucci Guadagno, Danbury, CT; John P. Miceli, Hopewell Junction, NY; Ann Miceli Teed, Lagrangeville, NY, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Peter E. Miceli and Ann Miceli from Hopewell Junction.
In lieu of a wake, we invite all who knew Peter and his family to join us to celebrate his life between the hours of 4pm-7pm on Friday, August 23, at The Ryan Family Farm,7 Ryandale Rd., Lagrangeville, NY, 12540. Please wear causal attire.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 24, at Saint Columbia Church, 835 NY-82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019