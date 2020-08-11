Peter Virgilio
Pleasant Valley - Peter J. Virgilio, 62, a lifelong Dutchess County resident, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.
Pete was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on January 24, 1958 to Janice K. Green and Philip A. Virgilio.
Pete is survived by his devoted wife Susan, his mother Janice and three siblings, Todd Virgilio (John), Kelley Virgilio (Susan) and Jennifer Santiago (Luis). Also surviving locally are two Aunts, Judy Green and Jacqueline Paolilli and numerous extended family members.
His father Philip A. Virgilio and his brother Philip J. Virgilio predeceased him.
Pete was a loving husband and brother, a hard worker and a loyal friend especially to Duane and Becky Oetjen and Don and Sandy Trott. Pete always dreamed big. He loved throwing himself birthday parties and gathering all the important people in his life around him.
Following his retirement from the Hudson River Psychiatric Center as a therapy aide in 1998, Pete found time to fully enjoy music, oil painting, old Westerns and pranking his wife and friends. Throughout Pete's lifelong struggle with diabetes he always maintained his sense of humor and his strength of character. Pete never gave up.
Relatives and friends may call from 4pm to 6pm on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, NY 12538. Funeral services will begin at 6pm at the funeral home. Cremation will take place after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Pete's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 or www.jdrf.org
. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.