Philip A. Versace, Sr.
Fishkill - Philip A. Versace, Sr., 97, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Dutchess County.
Philip was born April 20, 1922, the eldest of 10 children born to Rose Spadaro Versace and Antonio Versace. Philip attended St. Peter's School and Business High. He worked in the National Defense Program prior to being drafted into WWII. He served from 1942 to 1946 in Europe, the Philippines and Japan, earning 6 medals.
Upon returning from the war, Philip became a master carpenter. He worked for Velletri Construction Company. He enjoyed doing side jobs for his family and friends as well.
Philip also became an excellent bowler. He became the first pro bowler from this area. This led to his career owning and operating the Versace Bowlers Pro Shop for over 50 years, most of them in the Mardi Bob Bowling Lanes. People came from all over for bowling advice and for him to drill their bowling balls. He competed in 56 National Bowling tournaments and won 44 titles.
Philip was inducted into the American Bowling Congress National Hall of Fame, the New York State Hall of Fame and many local area Hall of Fames. Most recently, in 2018, he was inducted into the Sports Museum of Dutchess County as the first "Legend of Dutchess County." He was president of the Dutchess County Bowlers Association and was instrumental in bringing the Empire Games to Dutchess County, where he won several of the senior events.
He wrote a column on bowling in the Poughkeepsie Journal from1994 to 2008. He was a people person and enjoyed helping bowlers of all ages and experience with tips and advice. He was well liked and respected by all who knew him.
Phil was an avid sports enthusiast, especially golf and tennis. He loved Tiger Woods, Maria Sharapova and Roger Federer. He also loved music, especially Frank Sinatra. Phil was a member of the Elks Club, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
Phil met his wife, Lillian Jessen while she was bowling at the Dutchess Rec. They were married in 1951. Lillian survives at home. Also surviving are daughter, Rosemary Versace Pinczes and husband Bela Pinczes of Fishkill, son Philip A. Versace, Jr. of Poughkeepsie. He is also survived by grandchildren Steven Pinczes of Florida, Timothy Pinczes of Fishkill, Francesca Pinczes Lewis of South Carolina, Daniel Versace of Poughkeepsie and Devin Versace Klaber of New Windsor. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren.
Philip is also survived by his sisters and brothers: Teresa Milano, Poughkeepsie, Katherine Bracone and Dolores Shaughnessy and husband
Edward, all of Wappingers, John Versace, Poughkeepsie and Anthony and Jenny Versace of Arizona. He is also survived by several brother in laws and sister in laws, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Philip was predeceased by sisters and brothers, Mary Idema, Roseanna Tompkins, Joseph Versace and Domenick Versace.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., Beacon. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Phil may be made to the Sports Museum of Dutchess County c/o S. McSween, 3 Sherwood Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 5 to May 8, 2019