Philip J. Gibbons
Hyde Park - On Monday morning, August 24, Philip Gibbons passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children. Phil battled esophageal cancer for the past year. Despite the difficult diagnosis, he met it with grace and strength and never gave up hope. He and his family were comforted by the love and support of their many friends.
Phil was a quiet man who said a lot through his actions and how he lived his life. He was a man of faith, a loving husband, father and grandfather, a loyal friend and admired colleague. He found his success through honesty and principled hard work. Phil's strong beliefs guided him, but never diminished or degraded the opinions or views of others.
He balanced his hard work with a passion for golf, reading, travel, good food, and red wine. He loved his sports car and was always recognized driving through town with the top down. But he was happiest returning to his home filled with the love of a 57-year marriage to his Mary Lou, three children, PJ and his wife Wendy, Maria and Elizabeth and seven beautiful grandchildren, Patrick, Megan, Katie, Jack, Emma, Mo, and Cade.
Phil was born in New Rochelle, NY, December 6, 1939. He graduated from Iona College in 1961. Phil began his work in Poughkeepsie as a CPA and partner in Lewittes & Co. In 1984, he joined Lieber and Solow as Vice President of Finance and thus began his commute to NYC. Phil loved his work and his coworkers. He retired in June 2019.
He was the youngest child of Mary and Elmer Gibbons, who predeceased him. Phil's sister, Rose Marie Kearin and brother in law, Daniel Kearin, brother James Gibbons and sister in law Ann Gibbons and several nieces and nephews survive him.
Phil was a parishioner of Regina Coeli Church, Hyde Park. Father Fernando celebrated a private funeral mass at Regina Coeli on Wednesday, August 26. He was laid to rest at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
A special thank you to Dr. Michael Maresca and the nurses and staff at the Hudson Valley Cancer Center, Dr. David Cho and Dr. Michael Steckman, for their care and support. We are also grateful for Angela, Jen, and the support team from Hospice who were there for us during the final weeks.
If you wish to donate in his honor, we recommend Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org
); or Friends of the Hyde Park Library, which gave him comfort and peace, 2 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY 12538, (checks made payable to Friends of Hyde Park Library),
To send an online condolence please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com