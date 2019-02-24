Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Stormville - Philip J. Mallozzi passed away on February 22, 2019 at the age of 71. Phil was born in the Bronx to the late Julius and Marion (DeGennaro) Mallozzi and spent most of his life in Rockland County. He later moved to Fishkill and remained in the area since.

Phil had a passion for sports, especially the New York Mets and New York Giants. He enjoyed fishing, classic cars, Doo Wop, and The Beach Boys.

Throughout the years Phil took the greatest enjoyment in spending time with his grandchildren. Nothing made him happier than having Saturday breakfast with his grandsons and acting like a big kid himself. Memories like these will be the ones cherished most. He will be sorely missed.

Phil is survived by his daughter, Laura Gallagher and her husband, Kevin; his grandsons, Brian Gallagher and his girlfriend Meg Melvin, John Gallagher and his girlfriend Jenn Healy; his former wife, Susan Mallozzi; his brothers, Ralph Mallozzi and wife Kathleen, Gregory Mallozzi and Andrew Mallozzi; his sister, Anita Andriani and husband Leonard; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends, especially Terrence McGuigan (Fred) and his wife Deirdre, who was with him until the end.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 26 from 4-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. 895 Route 82 Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11am the funeral home.

Please visit Philip's Book of Memories at www.McHoulFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
