Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip B. Jackson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip B. Jackson Obituary
Phillip B. Jackson

Staatsburg - Phillip B. Jackson, 74, of Staatsburg, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

Born on April 2, 1945 in Macon, GA, he was the son of the late John and the Elaine Jackson. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967.

Phil retired from Tetra Pac (Alfa Laval), Poughkeepsie and Indianapolis, Ind., as a Field Service Engineer. After his retirement from Tetra Pac, he went to work with his best friend, Scott Nelson.

On June 28, 1980, he married the love of his life, Randi (Larsen) Coon, at St. Margaret's Church, Staatsburg.

In addition to his beloved wife, Randi, of Staatsburg, he is survived by his loving stepson, Brian Coon, and his wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Sandra Leary, and her husband, Larry; brother-in-law, Lars Larsen, and his wife, Hedy; sister-in-law, Gail Larsen; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Nels Larsen.

At Phil's request, there are no calling hours or memorial services planned. Cremation took place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Phil's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.org)

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -