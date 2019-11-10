|
|
Phillip B. Jackson
Staatsburg - Phillip B. Jackson, 74, of Staatsburg, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
Born on April 2, 1945 in Macon, GA, he was the son of the late John and the Elaine Jackson. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967.
Phil retired from Tetra Pac (Alfa Laval), Poughkeepsie and Indianapolis, Ind., as a Field Service Engineer. After his retirement from Tetra Pac, he went to work with his best friend, Scott Nelson.
On June 28, 1980, he married the love of his life, Randi (Larsen) Coon, at St. Margaret's Church, Staatsburg.
In addition to his beloved wife, Randi, of Staatsburg, he is survived by his loving stepson, Brian Coon, and his wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Sandra Leary, and her husband, Larry; brother-in-law, Lars Larsen, and his wife, Hedy; sister-in-law, Gail Larsen; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Nels Larsen.
At Phil's request, there are no calling hours or memorial services planned. Cremation took place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Phil's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019