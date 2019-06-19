|
Phillip J. Spencer Jr.
Hyde Park - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Phillip J. Spencer Jr. on June 17, 2019. Phillip left us peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, he was 59.
Born on November 20, 1959 to the late Phillip and Ellen Spencer, Phillip was educated in the Hyde Park Public schools, winning a vast amount of awards as an athlete in High School.
Phillip had many handicaps but never a disability. A paraplegic since the age of 20, he lived a full active life. Phillip enjoyed skydiving, his off-road Odyssey, tubing on the Hudson River, basketball and attending every Bruce Springsteen concert around.
Phillip is the loving brother of Cindy and Randy Ranalli, Paula Roberts, and Matt and Karen Spencer.
A proud uncle of Megan and Brendan McCallister, Spencer Seymour, Audrey and Brian Berryann, Lauren and Dave Haber, Sydney Spencer, and Jack Spencer.
He is also an adoring great uncle of Nella Seymour, Ryan Darling, Benjamin Haber, Oliver Berryann, Ford Berryann, Max Haber, and Winnie Berryann.
Phillip is a life-long best friend of Katie Hawks.
A few words from Phillip……. "I'll be waiting for you all where we can all be together again, one big happy family. I loved everyone very much. Please don't fight over my Bruce Springsteen Collection, as there is plenty for all. Love, Phil"
Phillip's family is so thankful of the happiness he gave them and will miss him tremendously. Please join the family in celebrating his life on Saturday June 22nd from 3 to 7pm at the Red Rooster, located at 82 S. Cross Rd, Staatsburg, NY, 12580.
Arrangements by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 19, 2019