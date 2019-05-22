|
Phillip W. Siggelkow
Highland - Phillip W. Siggelkow, Jr. (84) of Highland, NY past away at home on May 16, 2019. Born on September 16, 1934, he was the son of Phillip W. Siggelkow, Sr. and Mary (Hatch) Siggelkow. On November 7, 1953, Phil married June (Nardone) Siggelkow. June predeceased him in 2012.
Phil was a diesel mechanic for H.O. Penn Machinery until his retirement in November 1996. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1952 - 1956. His time of service was during the end of the Korean War and he served overseas for six months in the Mediterranean. When he returned to the United States he was stationed at the Boston Naval Ship Yard as an MP and honorably discharged as a Corporal.
Phil was a second degree black belt in the World Taekwondo Association. He taught Marshall Arts for ten years and he enjoyed the outdoors including hunting and fishing. He was also musically inclined and could play the guitar, organ, concertina and harmonica.
Phil is survived by his three children, a son David Siggelkow who resides at home, daughters Lynne Legato (Dennis) of Staatsburg, NY and Sherry Maxson (Norman) of Highland, NY. A brother Howard Siggelkow (Mary) of Hyde Park, NY, a sister Barbara (Siggelkow) Mahar of Highland, NY, sister-in law Shirley (Nardone) Heaton (Roger) of Highland, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brother Guy Siggelkow and his sister Joyce (Siggelkow) Alfonso.
Calling hours will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 at the Sutton Funeral Home, Woodside Place, Highland, NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019