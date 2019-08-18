|
|
Phyllis E. Kelly
Beacon, NY - Phyllis E. Kelly, 52, a longtime Beacon resident passed away suddenly at her home on August 15, 2019. She was born in Cold Spring, NY on February 13, 1967, daughter of Philip and Patricia (Williams) Baxter.
Phyllis was a graduate of Beacon High School. She received her Associate's Degree from Dutchess Community College, and later earned her certification as an ophthalmic technician.
Phyllis worked as a Certified Ophthalmic Technician for 20+ years at the Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons and most recently for the Care Mount Medical Group in both Fishkill and Poughkeepsie.
On March 26, 1988 in Fishkill, NY, she married Thomas V. Kelly Jr., who survives her at home.
Phyllis enjoyed kayaking, visiting the ponies on Assateague Island, camping, and beachcombing with her family. She also enjoyed giving back to others and volunteering, especially with Guiding Eyes for the Blind where she loved working with the big dogs and puppies.
Phyllis will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her extremely compassionate soft heart. She was always an advocate for anyone in need. She will undoubtedly miss being with her women of WOW.
Along with her husband of 31-years and her parents, Phyllis is survived by her sister Patricia (Daniel) Rodgers; and her 4 beloved kitty cats: Bob, Owen, Pringles and Gracie, whom were truly like her children.
She is also survived by her brothers/sisters in-law: Scott (Amy), Terri (Steve), Ricky, Peggy (Brian), Franky (Evelyn), Bob (Pat), Sue (Gerry), and Pat (Scott). She is survived by several nieces and nephews, especially Scottie, Heather, EmiJo, Trelyn and Kelson, a host of cousins, friends, and her dear 'hugged in sister' Lisa Steger. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Phyllis was predeceased by her sister-in-law Kathy Kelly and her nephew Joshua Kelly. Her family finds great comfort knowing that Phyllis will be greeted by those gone before her, especially her beloved kitties who had crossed that rainbow bridge.
Her family and friends will gather on Wednesday, August 21st from 4-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY, where a Celebration of Her Life will be shared at 7pm. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to either: Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or to the Mid-Hudson Animal Aid, 54 Simmons Ln., Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence, share a fond memory or place a donation, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019