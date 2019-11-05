|
Phyllis Pulver Ronner
Phyllis Pulver Ronner passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Geer Village, Canaan, Connecticut. Mrs. Ronner was born in Pine Plains on August 29, 1923, the daughter of Ralph Pulver and May Miller Pulver. She graduated from Pine Plains High School in 1941, and Russell Sage College, with a degree in Home Economics, in 1945.
In 1947, she married John W. Ronner at the Pine Plains Presbyterian Church. They had 65 wonderful years together in Milan, NY, until his passing in 2012. The Ronners enjoyed traveling all over the world and upon retirement spent their winters in Palm Bay, Florida.
She was a member of the Rowe United Methodist Church of Milan, NY, the Womens' Society of Christian Service, Milan Home Bureau and the "Tuesday Girls."
Mrs. Ronner taught Home Economics at Red Hook Central School, then later managed the cafeteria program for Pine Plains Central School. After that, she was a Home Economics teacher for her final years there.
Survivors include her son, Jeffrey and wife Lisa Ronner, daughter Susan Juchem and fiancé Andy Crispell, grandchildren Todd and Stacey Juchem, Ryan Juchem and Maxwell Haines, great-grandchildren Kali, Kelsey, Maya, Ella, Kaden, and Quintin. And a special sister-in-law, Eleanor Pulver. She was predeceased by two brothers Ralph Pulver Jr, Anthony "Brud" Pulver and a grandson, Michael John Ronner.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation for their excellent and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rowe United Methodist Church, 1376 Route 199, Milan NY.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 16, 2019 at Rowe United Methodist Church, Milan, NY, Pastor Christine Lindeberg officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Pine Plains, NY.
Arrangements are with the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, S. Main St. Pine Plains NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019