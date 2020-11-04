Fr. Pius Caccavalle, OFM Cap.
Beacon - Fr. Pius Caccavalle, OFM Cap., died peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Lawrence Friary where he was stationed for the past several years. He was born in Ozone Park, NY on January 31, 1923 and given the name John. He entered St. Bonaventure Minor Seminary in the Bronx in 1935 and was invested with the brown Capuchin habit in 1939. After completing his novitiate, he made his First Profession of Vows in 1940. He completed his Theology at Our Lady of Angels Seminary in Staunton, VA and was ordained a priest in 1947. Fr. Pius was then sent to the Gregorian University in Rome to study Canon Law, earning a Licentiate degree in two years. Returning to the United States, Fr. Pius put his newly acquired skills to good use by teaching the young seminarians. From 1949 to 1963 he taught at: Our Lady of Angels, Staunton, VA; St. Lawrence, Beacon, NY; and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Geneva, NY.
In 1964 he was installed as Pastor of St. Anthony's Church in Passaic, NJ, a post he would joyfully fulfill until 1970. He was then assigned to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Passaic NJ from 1971 to 1974. Between 1974 and 1977 he worked at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Orange NJ; St. Ann's, Hoboken, NJ; and St. Francis Renewal Center in Wilmington, DE. Fr. Pius faithfully served as the Provincial Assistant to the Secular Franciscan Order from 1978 to 1985 while being stationed at Immaculate Conception Friary, Bronx, NY; St. Lawrence Friary, Beacon, NY; and St. Francis Friary in Newton, NJ. For the next several years Fr. Pius worked on the Marriage Tribunal for the Metuchen Diocese in NJ.
At the age of 69, Fr. Pius volunteered for the African missions and taught for three years beginning in 1992 at St. Bonaventure College in Lusaka, Zambia. Upon returning to the home province, Fr. Pius continued to work in various parishes and friaries, his most recent assignment being St. Lawrence Friary, Beacon. An avid sportsman, cook, gardener, and lover of the great outdoors, Fr. Pius remained active throughout his entire life.
Fr. Pius is predeceased by his only sibling, his older brother who also became a Capuchin priest, Fr. Paschal, OFM Cap.
Visitation will take place at St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow Street, Beacon, on Friday, November 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery.
