Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Union Cemetery of Hyde Park
Staatsburg - Preston S. Piasecki, 78, a longtime Staatsburg resident, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck.

Born April 15, 1941 in Ankara, Turkey he was the son of the late Witold and Helena Cholewinska Piasecki.

Preston emigrated to the United States as a young boy and attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School in lower Manhattan and served as an altar boy at St. Stanislaus Parish. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx.

After moving to this area as a young man, he attended Dutchess Community College and received a degree in Police Science. He worked as a NY State Trooper for twenty years, retiring in 1990. During his career, he was stationed throughout Troop K.

He enjoyed competition shooting and was a life-member of the Northern Dutchess Rod & Gun Club in Rhinebeck. He was also a member of the Hendrick Hudson Lodge #875 F & AM in Red Hook.

On April 22, 1977 in Rhinebeck, he married the former Elaine F. Harrington. Mrs. Piasecki survives at home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Michael Piasecki, and wife, Theresa; daughter, Katherine Richards, and husband, Jim; step-daughter, Elaine Besze, and husband, Bryan; step-son, Edward Galinski; grandchildren, Lindsay and husband, Mike, Matthew, Jonathon, Anthony, Nicole, and Nick; step-grandchildren, Devin and Taylor; brother, Jack Piasecki; and a niece and nephew.

He was also predeceased by his brother, Albert Piasecki.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Tuesday, June 11th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A memorial service will take place at 6:30 pm during the visitation. Fr. Michael Morris will officiate.

Graveside services and burial of his ashes will be at 9 am, Wednesday, June 12th at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.

In lieu of flowers, Preston's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 301 Manchester Rd., Suite 105, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 (), or, the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22201 ().

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 5 to June 9, 2019
