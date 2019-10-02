|
Priscilla Hernandez
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Priscilla Hernandez, 70, died on September 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. An area resident since 1991, she previously lived in the Bronx.
Born in Manhattan on November 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Pablo and Wencislia (Rivera) Martinez.
On November 22, 1967 in Manhattan, Priscilla married Joseph M. Hernandez Sr who survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Joseph M. Hernandez, Jr. and his wife Krin, Jason Hernandez, Jeffrey Scott Hernandez and his wife Glorymy, Jerrick Hernandez and his wife Jessica, Dawn Hernandez, Gregory Hernandez, and Alexis Hernandez; her 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 am followed by entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 2, 2019