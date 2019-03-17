Services
Rachel Cassidy Obituary
Rachel Cassidy

Fort Collins, Colorado - Rachel L. Cassidy, 81, passed away at the Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village after a brief period of Hospice care on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Col. Joseph B. Cassidy, retired, her daughter, Mimi (Stephen) Wahlfeldt, two biological grandchildren, Elaina Jae (Tray) Renfro, Adam Robert Trousil, and two grandchildren-by-marriage, Megan and Trent Wahlfeldt. A graveside service was performed in Jewish tradition at Grandview Cemetery on Tuesday, March 12. Visit www.goesfuneralcare.com for a complete obituary or to leave condolences.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
