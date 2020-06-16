Raemano Howlett
Raemano Howlett

Raemano Howlett (AKA - Mano British), 34, born January 31, 1986 left us suddenly and tragically on June 8, 2020, on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

He leaves behind 3 children; Jeremiah (10), Seniah (8), and baby Christina (10 mths); father, Teddy; mother, Winsome; stepmother, Daisy Bent-Howlett; brothers, Handel, Ted-Marlon, Nicolai and Junior, and sister, Aneisha; aunts, Sandra, Wendy, Doreen, and Aileen; uncles, Elvis, Westcliffe, Michael and Daudette; nieces, nephews, cousins; the Bent family; extended family - Matthew; his work family; and many more great and genuine friends.

His memories and legacy will live on. Mano British Forever!

Mr. Howlett will have a Walk-Thru Visitation 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY (Face Mask REQUIRED). Interment w/Grave Side Service at Union Cemetery, Hyde Park, NY at 11:30 a.m. Professional services entrusted Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
