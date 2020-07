Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rafaela's life story with friends and family

Share Rafaela's life story with friends and family

Rafaela H. Ducasse



Beacon, NY



77, 22-Jul, Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508 845-831-0179.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store