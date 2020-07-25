Rafaela H. Ducasse
Beacon, NY - Rafaela Hortencia Ducasse, 77, a longtime Beacon resident was called home unexpectedly by the Lord on July 22, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1942 in San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic.
Rafaela was a faithful parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church Parish in Beacon; she was a very devout lady who loved her faith.
Rafaela worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years at various facilities. She later retired from the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Beacon. During the late-80s until recently, she sold Mary Kay Beauty Products which she thoroughly enjoyed. She also early on in her life enjoyed sewing and being a seamstress. She loved home-decorating, and cooking her native Dominican food dishes for her family & friends.
Rafaela is survived by her son Ricardo A. Ducasse and his fiancée Jessica Suarez. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Marianna Cutroneo, Alyssa Calhoun and Ricardo A. Ducasse II, several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends & neighbors.
Sadly, Rafaela was predeceased by two children, her daughter Maria V. Ducasse, and her son Louis J. Ducasse.
Her Family will gather on Thursday, July 30th from 9-10am at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, following immediately to St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow Street, Beacon where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30AM. Burial will follow to St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY.
In light of the recent occurrences dealing with the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with State regulations; social distancing is required, capacities are limited, masks must be worn while gathered at the funeral home, church and cemetery. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com