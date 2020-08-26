Rajendar "Rommel" Persaud
DANBURY, CT - Rajendar "Rommel" Persaud, 47, passed away this August 23, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. Rommel was born on January 21, 1973 in Guyana to his parents, Bharat Persaud and Meenawattie Guzman who he is survived by. Rommel was known to seemingly never stop working-- it was his most admired and noticeable trait. When he first moved to the Bronx, Rommel worked non stop to secure a living and name for himself as a mortgage broker on Wall Street, to his current occupation as a successful independent real estate investor. His team of employees and coworkers will miss the ability to call him any hour of the day or night very much. Rommel was able to successfully conduct his business endeavors while also being the biggest fan of the New York Giants and New York Mets that you will ever find.
In the Bronx on October 28, 1995, Rommel married his wife Priya Baran- his high school sweetheart, closest companion, and best friend who survives at home. Rommel was the most selfless husband and father to his family and he was more than proud to be as he considered one of his greatest accomplishments to be raising his children and being able to see them achieve success on their own terms-- who he is also survived by. His eldest son Teemel Persaud, is a United States Navy veteran, his middle Jessica Persaud is currently studying law at St. John's University, and his youngest Jennifer Persaud is overflowing with so much of her father's untapped potential and limitless creativity. Rommel was also loved by and proud of his brother, Somel Persaud, his sister, Christine Nunes and his many nieces, nephews, and limitless friends.
Rommel was everybody's friend, a loving father and husband, a guaranteed guy to make you laugh, and the most persevering and studious business man who will now leave everyone who knew him, to study him for the rest of our days.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 am - 12 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 12:30 pm at St. Kateri Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville followed by burial at the St. Denis Cemetery.
