Ralph Bruere Hunt



Las Vegas, Nev. - Ralph Bruere Hunt, 51, a resident of Las Vegas, previously of East Andover, NH, and Essex Junction, VT, passed away at Sunrise Hospital Medical Center on April 30, 2019 with his wife at his side. He was cremated at Palm Eastern in Las Vegas.



He was born May 25, 1967 in Poughkeepsie, NY to George Bruere and Judith Evelyn (Malm) Hunt. He graduated from Spackenkill High School in 1985. He participated in Track and Field, played trumpet in the High School Band and Jazz Ensemble and received the John Philip Souza Band Award. He also played first trumpet in the orchestra at SUNY New Paltz. He studied geology and physics at SUNY New Paltz and computer science at Dutchess Community College 1985-1989. He worked at Shop Rite in New Paltz, IBM detailing their aircraft in White Plains, NY. After moving to East Andover, NH, he worked for Harris Family Furniture as the warehouse manager and Pizza Market as the delivery manager of two locations. He has kept his IBO status with Amway for about 20 years as well. In Las Vegas he and his wife were on-site managers for StorageOne for several years, and recently became an independent contractor/driver for Lyft and Uber. Ralph was adventurous, a hard worker, loving husband, stepfather and grandfather, and cared for others with an open and compassionate heart.



Ralph married the love of his life, Debra L. (Tuure) Curebanas on February 26, 2006 in East Andover. She survives him in Las Vegas along with his stepdaughter, Kristina M. Curebanas (Arnold Tito) and his mother-in-law, Mary (Brow) Tuure. He is also survived by his parents, his brother, Errol K. Hunt in Poughkeepsie, and his sister, Cherie N. (Hunt) Rizza (Christopher), Tillson, NY, 2 stepsons, Jason (Leah Sage) Curebanas, Summit, MO, and Adonis (Jane Healy) Curebanas, Essex Jct., VT, and 4 grandchildren, Ryker and Rhys Curebanas (VT), Olivia Curebanas (MO) and Sophie Tito (NV), many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Donald Tuure, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.



He had a passion for astronomy, astrology, geology, playing his trumpet/flugelhorn and singing/music of all genres. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Poughkeepsie, sang bass in the choir and where he played in the family quartet. He was a member of Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society in Las Vegas. Ralph enjoyed prospecting for minerals and gold in Arizona and Alaska. He also enjoyed spending time at his property in AZ where he and Debbie relaxed and participated in remote CSETI operations (contact with extra-terrestrial life).



The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Sunrise Hospital for their valiant efforts. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church, La Grangeville, NY, at 3 pm followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph's name to Divine Cosmos (David Wilcock) or Sirius Disclosure (Dr. Stephen Greer). Arrangements in Poughkeepsie are being done by the family. Assistance being provided by William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12603. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019