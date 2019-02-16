Ralph DeStefano



LaGrange - Ralph DeStefano, 80 of LaGrange, NY passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born on February 11, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Charles and Rose DeStefano.



Ralph was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School. On April 12, 1959 Ralph married Margaret "Pugie" DeStefano who has since predeceased him. In his spare time Ralph loved spending time with his family, he was a proud member of the Elks Lodge in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was an avid bowler and golfer He managed the Mardi Bob Bowling Alley for several years. He was inducted into the Dutchess County Golf Hall of Fame. Ralph was always happy, especially when he was spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Ralph is survived by his children, Terri Vosburgh and her husband Dave of Unionvale, NY, Tony DeStefano of Poughkeepsie, NY and Traca Whyte and her Husband Rob of Rhinebeck, NY. Ralph is also survived by his five grandchildren, Lauren Vosburgh, David Vosburgh and his wife Theresa, Christina Baglio and her husband Nick, Amanda and Ally Whyte, grandson-in-law Jason Minichino, his sisters, Barbara Houghtaling and her husband Harry, Diane Giovanniello and her husband Al and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will take place Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM at Holy Trinity Church Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Entombment will follow at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum. For directions or to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019