|
|
Ralph W. 'Rick' Morrison
Staatsburg - Ralph W. Morrison, 66, affectionately known as 'Rick', a longtime Staatsburg resident, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born in Waltham, Massachusetts on July 15, 1952, he was the son of the late Ralph W. Morrison Sr. and Margaret Eleanor Godfrey Morrison.
Rick proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He worked in the Grounds and Maintenance Dept. of the Hyde Park Central School District for almost ten years and was a part-time bartender at the Red Rooster in Staatsburg.
Mr. Morrison was a member of the Staatsburg Fire Department (now part of the Roosevelt Fire District) for over twenty years. During his tenure, he worked his way through the ranks and served as Chief from 2006 to 2009.
In his younger years, he played in several softball leagues in Poughkeepsie and Staatsburg.
Rick married the love of his life, the former Linda E. Clarke, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Staatsburg. Mrs. Morrison survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two step-sons, Randy Schad and wife, Donna, of Staatsburg, and Adam Schad of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren, Shonna Bozkaya and partner, Shane Kip, of Pleasant Valley, Loralie Doyle and husband, William, of Staatsburg, TySheena Jweinat of Staatsburg, Tyree Schad and fiancée, Rhonda Jamal, of Staatsburg, and Ryan and Liam Schad, both of Reno; two great-grandchildren, Kyla Bozkaya and Madelyn Kip; two sisters, Martha Jaffe and husband, Don, and Linda Moore, all of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by four brothers-in-law, Larry, Ron (Marian), Richard (Donna), and Kevin (Kathy) Clarke and their families.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 pm, Sunday, March 17th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
The Staatsburg / Roosevelt Fire District will conduct services at 4 pm during the visitation.
Cremation and burial of his ashes in the family plot in Massachusetts will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Rick's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Roosevelt Fire Department, PO Box 394, Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.rooseveltfiredistrict.com)
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 14, 2019