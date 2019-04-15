|
|
Ramona Bakter
Wappingers Falls - Ramona Bakter, 85, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Baca Palanka, Yugoslavia October 16, 1933, the daughter of Joseph and Teresa Tiefenbach Haring. On November 6, 1964, she was married to Martin F. Bakter who died March 8, 2013. Mrs. Bakter was employed at the former Central Dutchess Nursing home in Wappingers Falls as a cook. She enjoyed cooking, and baking. Her Great grandchildren were her life. Surviving are her sons, Franz, Leopold, Edward and his friend Keith Laffin. Grandchildren, Melissa Gesmundo (Anthony), Franz Bakter, Great grandchildren, Francesca Gesmundo, Giovanni Gesmundo, nieces, nephews, Thomas and his children Danielle and Tommy, and a brother, Joseph Haring. She was predeceased by a brother, Franz Haring. Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Services will be held at 7:30 PM during the visitation. Burial Wappingers Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Hudson Valley. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 15, 2019