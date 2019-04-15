Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Bakter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Bakter


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramona Bakter Obituary
Ramona Bakter

Wappingers Falls - Ramona Bakter, 85, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Baca Palanka, Yugoslavia October 16, 1933, the daughter of Joseph and Teresa Tiefenbach Haring. On November 6, 1964, she was married to Martin F. Bakter who died March 8, 2013. Mrs. Bakter was employed at the former Central Dutchess Nursing home in Wappingers Falls as a cook. She enjoyed cooking, and baking. Her Great grandchildren were her life. Surviving are her sons, Franz, Leopold, Edward and his friend Keith Laffin. Grandchildren, Melissa Gesmundo (Anthony), Franz Bakter, Great grandchildren, Francesca Gesmundo, Giovanni Gesmundo, nieces, nephews, Thomas and his children Danielle and Tommy, and a brother, Joseph Haring. She was predeceased by a brother, Franz Haring. Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Services will be held at 7:30 PM during the visitation. Burial Wappingers Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Hudson Valley. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now