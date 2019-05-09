Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Staatsburg - Randall John Scherf, 72, a longtime area resident, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at home.

Randy has lived in Staatsburg since the early 1970's and was previously of Newburgh.

Born in Brooklyn on December 17, 1946, he was the son of the late Howard and Elizabeth Jansch Scherf.

An electrician, he co-owned Randy Scherf Cotte Electric, Inc. with his daughter, Anita.

Randy loved to spend time on his boat and go fishing.

Survivors include his daughter, Anita Scherf, of Hyde Park; brother, Robert Scherf of Marlboro; sister, Joan DeVos, of West Conroe, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Lawrence Scherf, on February 14, 2019.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 5 pm, Saturday, May 11th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A memorial service will follow at 5 pm with Rev. Arlene Dawber officiating.

The Scherf family respectfully requests memorial donations to the ., 155 Washington Ave., Suite 201, Albany, NY 12210 (www.lung.org), or, the , 2678 South Road, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (), or, your local animal shelter.

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 9, 2019
