Randolph Nicholas Suppe´



(December 1, 1950 -



June 2, 2020)



Randy was preceded in death by his parents Emma (Carmello) Travalin and Rudolph (Dorothy) Suppe; brothers Stephen and Gil Travalin. He is survived by his brother Ronald (Nancy Dutcher) Suppe´ of Rochester, their children and grandchildren, and his sister Barbara Lynn Travalin of Long Island.



Randy graduated from Plainview-Old Bethpage/JFK High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War after which he lived and worked in Poughkeepsie until his death from Coronavirus.



All arrangements were private.









