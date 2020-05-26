|
Randy Hamilton Klawson
Milan, NY - Randy Hamilton Klawson, 62, passed away on May 19, 2020 with family by his side after a long and courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born January 26th, 1958 in Hudson, NY, Randy was one of 9 children born to Jean and Hamilton Klawson.
Fondly bearing the nickname "Chic" throughout his youth, he graduated from Germantown Central School in 1976.
Randy lived his life with a positive demeanor, a deep appreciation for music, and an unwavering passion for the Los Angeles Rams for over 50 years. He was a maintenance technician at Stone Ledge Apartments in Hyde Park, and looked forward to going to work every day to see the many residents who quickly became his friends while working there.
On Christmas Eve of 1986, Randy married his soul mate, Lynda, who survives him at home. He is survived by his children; Jessica (Jim) Rushmore, Rebecca Williams, Justin (Krystal) Williams, Cheryl (Wesley) Werner, and Matthew (Kayla) Klawson.
After raising his family, Randy and Lynda expanded their hearts and home to raise their "second wave" of children: Alyssa Nicalek, Dustin Hapeman, Haleigh Rockefeller, Adrianna Williams, and Isabella Williams, all who survive him at home. Randy's proudest achievement in life was earning the title "Pop". He leaves behind his grandchildren: Neve, Logan, Finn, and Wesley, and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his 10th grandchild this August. In addition, he is survived by his siblings: Gary, Linda, Steven, Brian, Kevin, Rick, and Debra, and their families, whom he loved with all his heart.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Ron, and a granddaughter, Harper.
Those who knew Randy loved him for his exceedingly generous heart, his humorous sayings, and his commitment to his family. He would ask family members silly questions, which became his signature sayings, like "Have you seen the eagle?", or "What do you know about the Civil War?". No matter your mood, Randy left you laughing. In the spirit of reciting song lyrics - which he did daily to anyone who would listen - we're holding the following lyrics by Led Zeppelin, his favorite band, close to our hearts:
"And a new day will dawn
for those who stand long,
And the forests
will echo with laughter."
Due to the current circumstances, services will be announced at a later time. The family is asking that you save a place in your heart in remembrance of him until we can say goodbye together.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2020