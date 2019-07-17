Services
Raoul Callahan Obituary
Raoul Callahan

WAPPINGERS FALLS - Raoul J. Callahan, 75, a lifelong area resident, died on July 15, 2019 at his home.

Born on October 29, 1943 and raised in the Bronx, he was the son of the late John and Grace (Youngs) Callahan. He proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Walworth County LST-1164 from 1961-1964.

Raoul retired in 1995 after being employed by the MTA in Queens for over 20 years. During his retirement, he was a bus driver for the Arlington School District. He was an avid NY Jets fan.

On June 3, 1967 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in the Bronx, Raoul married Diann (Salaun) Callahan who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Michael Callahan of Catskill, Gerard Callahan of Beacon Falls, CT, Christine Callahan of Poughkeepsie, Diann Bush and her husband Louis Bush, Jr. of Catskill, and Joseph Callahan of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, Ashley Rosario and her husband Luis, Louis Bush III, Connor Callahan, and Evyn Callahan; his sisters, Roberta Raemdonck and Joanne Kenny and her husband James; and many nephews and nieces.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10 am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery with military honors.

Donations may be made in Raoul's memory to or the ALS Association. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 17, 2019
