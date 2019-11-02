Resources
Boynton Beach - Raymond A, Ostrander 88, of Boynton Beach, passed away on October 29, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1931, in Milton, New York to parents Jennie (nee Adams) and Sherrill Ostrander. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and served in the Korean War. Raymond worked 34 years for IBM. Raymond is preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert and Donald Ostrander. He is survived by his three daughters, Cheryl (Michael Palladino) Prendergast; Susan (Thomas) Caruso; Vickie (Mary Dalu) Ostrander; two grandchildren, Rhianna Caruso and Trevor Caruso; three great-grandchildren, Spencer Caruso, Jack Presley, Faith Smith; sister, Charlotte Shaver. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (877) 272-2626 https://www.pancan.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
