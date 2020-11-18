Raymond Armater
Poughkeepsie - Raymond Armater (94) died peacefully at Lutheran Care Center on Veterans' Day, November 11, 2020, a poetic passing for a man who proudly served in the US Navy during World War II.
Born on June 9, 1926 in Kingston, NY to Lucy and Joseph Armater, Ray grew up in Old Hurley. His education in the Kingston school system culminated in his senior year when he was elected as the 1943 Class President and accepted into Williams College. His college career was put on hold for two years when he joined the US Navy. He served our country in the Pacific Theater from 1944 through 1946 and then resumed his studies at Williams, graduating in 1948. Ray returned to Hurley to begin what would be an impressive 36-year career with IBM. In 1951, he married Wanda Rion, who he had met on a blind date, and moved to Kingston. She pre-deceased him in 2001.
Ray was always involved in public and community service. He was elected Alderman of Kingston's 11th ward, a seat his father had held before him, and then served as a member of the Ulster County Legislature. He was also a long-time officer and Board Chair of the Ulster County Historical Society.
Ray is survived by his daughter Elissa of Clifton Park, NY; his son Raymond and daughter-in-law Ann of Poughkeepsie; his three cherished granddaughters Elizabeth Kaufmann, Olivia Duffy, and Madeline Armater, and great-granddaughter Cora Kaufmann, who he was able to meet before his death.
A private burial will take place at the family's convenience. In Ray's memory, friends are invited to make gifts to Hospice Foundation of Dutchess County (374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601), whose staff partnered with the wonderful team at Lutheran Care Center in providing wonderful care to Dad/Grampie. The family is so very grateful for their compassion and expertise.
