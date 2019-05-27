Raymond Azzaro



EAST FISHKILL - Raymond Azzaro, 68, an area resident since 1992 and formerly of Patterson, died on May 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous 9 month battle with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.



Born on May 27, 1950 in North Tarrytown, he was the son of the late Anthony and Natalie Dolores (Calabrano) Azzaro. Ray was a parishioner of St. Columba Church. He devoted his time to his family, coaching East Fishkill Girls' Softball and the Hudson Valley Express Travel Team.



On July 30, 1983, Ray married Diane (Wahl) who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Raymond F. and Tara Azzaro of Poughkeepsie, and Elyse and Michael Imbasciani of Newburgh; his grandchildren, Roman, Mia and Nico; his brothers, Russell Azzaro and Roger Azzaro; and many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by entombment in Rose Hills Memorial Park.



Memorial donations may be made Hospice Foundation, Inc. or the . Please visit Ray's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 27, 2019