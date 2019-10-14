|
Raymond Cookingham
Rhinebeck - Raymond A. Cookingham, 91, a lifelong Rhinebeck resident, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Baptist Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on May 27th, 1928, in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late Willard and Katherine (Pells) Cookingham. Raymond married Dorothy Hoss and she predeceased him on August 23, 1994.
He served in the US Army from 1950 - 1952 in the 43rd Division located in Germany
For many year and until his retirement, Ray drove bus for the Red Hook Central School in Red Hook, NY. Previously he worked as a truck driver with Dairy Express and McBride.
Ray was a past member of the Stone Church in Rhinebeck and at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wurtemburg. He was a member of the Rhinebeck Grange for over 65 years.
He is survived by his brother and sister in law, Gerhardt & Ingeborg Hoss of Red Hook, NY; his nieces and nephews, William (Lelia) Mead of Germantown, NY, Ernest (Maureen) Stutzbach of Poughkeepsie, NY, Helen (Joseph) Patero of Poughkeepsie, NY, Doris (Gary) Werbil of North Carolina, Gertrude (John) Balog of North Carolina, Richard (Lynda) Hoss of Highland Mills, NY, Robert (Linda) Hoss of Carlisle, PA, Timothy (Renee) Hoss of Greenlawn, NY, and Elizabeth (David) Eaton of Columbus, OH; along with extended family and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, a brother, Charles Cookingham predeceased him.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Reverend Mark D. Isaacs will officiate. Burial will be at Wurtemburg Cemetery, Rhinebeck.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019