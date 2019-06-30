|
Raymond E. Shook Sr.
Staatsburg - Raymond E. Shook, Sr., 72, of Staatsburg, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia on June 24, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born on December 12, 1946, he was the youngest child of Woodrow Wilson and Helen (Harrison) Shook.
On August 12, 1967 in Poughkeepsie, he married the former Virginia (Gina) Frances Ferguson. His wife of forty-three years predeceased him in 2010.
After graduating from Pine Plains High School, Ray proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. After the war, Ray started his lifelong career with NY Telephone (later Verizon). He retired after many years of service.
In his younger years, Ray enjoyed playing tennis, softball, and volleyball. Always a fan of the Ford Mustang, he owned various cars through the years and eventually named his cats, Mustang and Sally. Once retired, he settled comfortably into a life of long naps, drives to Holy Cow Ice Cream, and spending time with family.
Ray is survived by his children, Rebecca Burns and husband, Harvey, of Hyde Park, Raymond Shook Jr. and wife, Betty-Jo, of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Laura and Harvey Burns (Jr.), and Kyle and Thomas Shook; siblings, Nancy Jarvis of Poughkeepsie, Helen McNicholas of Arizona, and Robert Shook and wife, Linda, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Woodrow Shook.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, July 13th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A service will be held at 12:30pm during the visitation.
Burial with military honors will follow in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, the Shook family requests memorial donations to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 (), or, the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 30 to July 10, 2019