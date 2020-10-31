Raymond Green
Staatsburg - Raymond Green passed away on October 21, 2020, at Vassar Bros. Medical Center, at the age of 87.
He was born in Newburgh, NY, to Raymond and Mildred (Cannon) Green (both deceased). He was brought up by his grandmother Jennie Cannon, (deceased), since his mother died shortly after he was born.
He is survived by one half-brother, Kenneth (Ann) Green, and one half-sister Marilyn Pierce.
He met his fiancée Joan Tallman and they have been together in a loving relationship for 22 years, going to dances, walks, car shows, and listening to country music.
He is also survived by two sons, Raymond (Claudia) Green, New Haven, Connecticut, and Timothy Green, of Monticello, Maine.
In addition to his parents he is also predeceased by Louie (Bertha) Green, and Virginia (Frank) Cook.
Ray graduated from the Newburgh Free Academy in 1952. He was employed by the local Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company store before enlisting in the United States NAVY. He worked various jobs in Newburgh before coming to Poughkeepsie. He worked at Arlington Central School District for many years until he retired.
Ray was an avid car enthusiast, owning many antique and newer cars throughout his lifetime. He went to many old car shows. He also loved country music, and our little Maltese, Cody, (who has passed away).
Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, November 4, from 5pm to 7pm followed immediately by funeral services beginning at 7pm at Sweets Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Graveside services with military honors will begin at 11am, on Thursday, November 5, at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.