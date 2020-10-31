1/1
Raymond Green
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Green

Staatsburg - Raymond Green passed away on October 21, 2020, at Vassar Bros. Medical Center, at the age of 87.

He was born in Newburgh, NY, to Raymond and Mildred (Cannon) Green (both deceased). He was brought up by his grandmother Jennie Cannon, (deceased), since his mother died shortly after he was born.

He is survived by one half-brother, Kenneth (Ann) Green, and one half-sister Marilyn Pierce.

He met his fiancée Joan Tallman and they have been together in a loving relationship for 22 years, going to dances, walks, car shows, and listening to country music.

He is also survived by two sons, Raymond (Claudia) Green, New Haven, Connecticut, and Timothy Green, of Monticello, Maine.

In addition to his parents he is also predeceased by Louie (Bertha) Green, and Virginia (Frank) Cook.

Ray graduated from the Newburgh Free Academy in 1952. He was employed by the local Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company store before enlisting in the United States NAVY. He worked various jobs in Newburgh before coming to Poughkeepsie. He worked at Arlington Central School District for many years until he retired.

Ray was an avid car enthusiast, owning many antique and newer cars throughout his lifetime. He went to many old car shows. He also loved country music, and our little Maltese, Cody, (who has passed away).

Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, November 4, from 5pm to 7pm followed immediately by funeral services beginning at 7pm at Sweets Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Graveside services with military honors will begin at 11am, on Thursday, November 5, at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweet's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved