Raymond Herring
Lake George - Raymond Herring, 88, of Lake George, NY passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born on July 20, 1931 in Bayside, Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Albert and Lisbeth Herring. He grew up in Bayside, Queens, NY. Ray proudly served his country in the US NAVY during the Korean War. He moved to Poughkeepsie, NY as a young adult to begin an apprenticeship for IBM. Ray retired from IBM in Fishkill, NY after 42 years of service. Upon retirement, he worked for H&R Block for 15 years. Ray enjoyed spending time in Lake George and Florida. His hobbies included boating, gardening and spending time with his beloved family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by a son Steven Herring; his brother Frederick Herring; sister-in-law Jane Herring and his son-in-law Donald Nameth.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife Dolores Herring of Lake George; his daughter Diane Nameth of Wappingers Falls, NY and daughter and son-in-law Ann (Gary) Crossman of Queensbury, NY; grandson Kyle Nameth of Boston, MA, grandson Ryan Nameth of Philadelphia, PA and grandson Trevor Nameth of Wappingers Falls, NY; sister Elizabeth Wang of Poughkeepsie, NY; brother George Herring of Poughkeepsie, NY and sister-in-law Sondra Herring of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020