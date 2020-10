Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Herring



Lake George, NY - Raymond Herring, 88, of Lake George, NY passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9 am to 10:30 am at Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 with a funeral service to immediately follow at 10:30 am at the funeral home.



Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.









