Raymond Ivan Butler
Wassaic - Raymond Ivan Butler, 64, a lifelong area resident died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Ray worked as a custodian at Millbrook Central School District for the past 23 years, prior to that we work for Taconic DDSO in Wassaic, NY for 15 years.
Born September 5, 1955 in Great Barrington, MA he was the son of the late Raymond Irving and Bonnie May (Johnson) Butler. Ray attended Webutuck High School and was a longtime member of the CSEA. He was an avid Elvis Presley fan and a movie buff. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making people laugh. His laughter will be fondly remembered echoing down the hall ways of Millbrook School. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Ray is survived by his two sons, Sherman Lawson III of Clinton Corners, NY and Tyrone "Ty" Lawson of Millerton, NY; his brother, Bobby Henry and four sisters, Natalie Butler, Frances Tratnack, Billy-Jo Clement and Lori Ann Butler; two grandchildren, Kaylin Spadaccini and Jayden Washington; two dear friends, Michael and Debbie and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two sisters, Bonnie May Butler and Doris Butler.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Graveside services and burial will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 am at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. ALL NYS & CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE IN EFFECT. TO INCLUDE: THE USE OF A FACIAL COVERING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL AND COURTEOUS. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, P.O. Box 266, Lagrangeville, NY 12540. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.