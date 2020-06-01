Raymond Ivan Butler
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Ivan Butler

Wassaic - Raymond Ivan Butler, 64, a lifelong area resident died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Ray worked as a custodian at Millbrook Central School District for the past 23 years, prior to that we work for Taconic DDSO in Wassaic, NY for 15 years.

Born September 5, 1955 in Great Barrington, MA he was the son of the late Raymond Irving and Bonnie May (Johnson) Butler. Ray attended Webutuck High School and was a longtime member of the CSEA. He was an avid Elvis Presley fan and a movie buff. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making people laugh. His laughter will be fondly remembered echoing down the hall ways of Millbrook School. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Ray is survived by his two sons, Sherman Lawson III of Clinton Corners, NY and Tyrone "Ty" Lawson of Millerton, NY; his brother, Bobby Henry and four sisters, Natalie Butler, Frances Tratnack, Billy-Jo Clement and Lori Ann Butler; two grandchildren, Kaylin Spadaccini and Jayden Washington; two dear friends, Michael and Debbie and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two sisters, Bonnie May Butler and Doris Butler.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Graveside services and burial will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 am at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. ALL NYS & CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE IN EFFECT. TO INCLUDE: THE USE OF A FACIAL COVERING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL AND COURTEOUS. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, P.O. Box 266, Lagrangeville, NY 12540. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home
37 Park Avenue
Millerton, NY 12546
(518) 789-4888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved