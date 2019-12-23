|
|
Raymond J. Marshall
Wappingers Falls - Raymond J. Marshall of Wappingers Falls entered into rest Sunday, December 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was 84.
Son of the late Rosario and Eleanor DiDonato Marshall, he was born on July 4, 1935 in Poughkeepsie. He married the love of his life, Barbara J. Rose on December 18, 1976; Mrs. Marshall survives at home in Wappingers Falls.
Raymond worked most of his life in construction, owning and operating two companies in Wappingers Falls: Chief Construction and R.J. Marshall Construction. He worked beside his wife, Barbara, for 40 years at the Wappingers Hotel. In their spare time, they enjoyed traveling in their younger years, and became very involved in wooden arts and crafts later on. Whatever they were doing, they were always together. Raymond was known for his kindness, as a supportive and gentle man.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, Barbara, Raymond is survived by his sons, Michael Marshall of Fishkill, Robert Marshall and his wife, Susan of Wappingers Falls, Gregory Lowe and his wife, Colleen of River Vale, NJ, and Geoffrey Lowe and his wife, Elizabeth of Lakewood Ranch, FL; daughter, Joni Minnerly and her husband, Dan of Poughkeepsie; daughter-in-law, Denise Marshall of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Thomas Marshall and his companion, Linda of Wappingers Falls; sisters, Helen Just and her husband, Nick of Syracuse, Teresa Weber of Lagrangeville, and Rosie Maney of Matamoras, PA; grandchildren, Robert, Tiffany, Ashley, Zachary, Madison, Brayden and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Amira and Mason.
Raymond was predeceased by his son, Raymond Marshall, Jr.
Family will receive their friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Raymond's name to Lost Paws, 2600 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
For directions or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019