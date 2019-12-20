Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
39 E Main St
Pawling, NY
1935 - 2019
Raymond J. Tobin Sr. Obituary
Raymond J. Tobin, Sr.

Wingdale - Raymond J. Tobin, Sr., 84, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Putnam Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Southeast, NY. Mr. Tobin was a self-employed drywall finisher.

Born on October 8, 1935 he was the son of the late Thomas and Hilda (Zinkhan) Tobin. Mr. Tobin proudly served in the US Air Force from 1955-1958. On May 23, 1987 in Pawling, NY, he married Amelia DeLello who survives at home. Mr. Tobin is survived by three children.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 39 E Main St, Pawling, NY 12564. Entombment with military honors will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
