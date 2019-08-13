Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Raymond J. Zammiello Jr.


1949 - 2019
Raymond J. Zammiello Jr. Obituary
Raymond J. Zammiello, Jr.

Poughkeepsie - Raymond J. Zammiello, Jr., 70, of Poughkeepsie, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Poughkeepsie April 21, 1949, the son of Raymond J. Zammiello, Sr. and Doris Becker. Mr. Zammiello was a Marine Corp veteran, serving from 1967 to 1971. He was employed as a mechanic and truck driver.

Surviving are a son, Jason Zammiello (Jennifer) of Milford, Ct., grandchildren, Olivia and Kallie, a brother, David Zammiello, sisters, Gail Kerner, and Rosemary McKenna, several nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Raymond J. Zammiello III, and brothers, Jon, Timothy and Frank.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Services will be held at 2:00 PM. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
