|
|
Raymond Koloski, MD
- - Raymond Koloski, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Born on March 14, 1923 to Maximilian F. Koloski and Emily P. Koloski, and raised on Staten Island, NY, he was the second of four children. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Eugene and Martin, and by his sister Emily.
Raymond graduated from Port Richmond High School, Staten Island in 1941 and entered Harvard College where he pursued studies in pre-med. The start of WWII in December 1941 changed his path of study. He was given a deferment by the draft board until April 1943 when his pre-medical studies were completed. He was then drafted into the US Navy and placed on active duty for the next two years. He attended medical school at the Long Island College of Medicine, interned at Bellevue Hospital in New York City and served a two-year pediatric residency at Grasslands Hospital, Valhalla, NY. Upon the completion of his residency in 1950, the Korean War had started, and he was reactivated into the US Navy. He served in the Korean War as a Battalion Surgeon in the First Marine Division from 1950 to 1952. Upon returning from Korea, he moved to Poughkeepsie, NY and started his practice in pediatrics serving at Vassar Bros. Hospital and St. Francis Hospital. On October 2, 1955 he married Anne Abigail Cadwell at St. Mary's Church, Poughkeepsie, and they enjoyed 60 years of happiness.
Raymond served on the Poughkeepsie Board of Education, The Dutchess County Board of Health, and as a Medical Advisor for Cardinal Hayes Home for Children in Millbrook, NY. He was a voracious reader and a true academician who was interested in a broad spectrum of topics. He was an avid tennis player and at one time served as President of the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club. Raymond and Anne travelled extensively throughout Europe and Asia, a great passion that they shared together, and with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Anne, and is survived by their four children, Carolyn Louise Koloski of Mount Kisco, NY, Ellen Koloski Boyle and her husband Russell of Rye, NY, Suzanne Koloski Bowers and her husband Philip of Katonah, NY, and Raymond Stephen Koloski of Charlotte, NC, as well as 9 loving grandchildren, all of whom were a constant source of pride.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vassar Brothers Medical Center https://www.healthquest.org/Poughkeepsie/Ways-to-Give-VBMC.aspx or to Northern Westchester Hospital https://nwhc.net/about-us/donate-to-nwh. Arrangements by Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home Inc. Mt. Kisco, NY (914) 666-4840
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 2, 2019