Poughkeepsie, New York - Raymond L. Ellery 42 of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center.

Born December 28, 1977 he was the son of Phillip and Jackie Ellery.

Raymond was a local resident since 2015 previously from Kerhonkson, New York.

Raymond served in the United States Army and was a Paramedic for EMStar.

On May 5, 2015 Raymond married Heather M. O'Brien

He was a member of the RED Knights Motorcycle Club and a Volunteer for the Kerhonkson Accord First Aid Squad.

Raymond loved to fly and also ride his motorcycle.

Raymond is survived by his wife Heather of Poughkeepsie, his children Michaela Ellery of Poughkeepsie, Akiera O'Brien of Poughkeepsie, James Ellery of Poughkeepsie, Clara Ellery of Poughkeepsie, Rose Ellery of Poughkeepsie, Rachel Ellery of Dingman's Ferry PA, his sister Barbara Ellery of Michigan, and his Aunt Mary Ann Eieler of Pacifica CA

There will be a private family funeral service Saturday 11am at St. John's Lutheran Church Wilbur Blvd Poughkeepsie with a memorial open to the public being held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
