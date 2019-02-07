|
Raymond Patrick Fantauzzi
Wappingers Falls - Raymond Patrick Fantauzzi, 30, a life-long Beacon/Wappingers Falls resident, died suddenly on February 4, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1988 at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, beloved son of Raymond & Kathleen M. (McCandless) Fantauzzi . Raymond was a graduate of Beacon High School. He was employed as a welder for Dairy Conveyor in Brewster, NY for the past 8-years.
Raymond enjoyed the simple things in life, he was an avid gamer; he loved collecting vinyl records, he enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra; and he loved watching sports, his teams were the NY Jets and the NY Mets.
Along with his parents, Raymond & Kathleen Fantauzzi, he is survived by his brother Clayton T. Aloi and his sister Samantha G. Fantauzzi. Raymond is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Cici Hodor, Bob Hodor, Gary Freudenberg and his wife Cindy; Pat McCandless and his wife Caroline; Ray Martinez and his wife Nancy; and a host of several cousins, extended family & friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8th from 5-9pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10am, Saturday, February 9th at St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow Street, Beacon, followed by interment to Fishkill Rural Cemetery. To offer condolences, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 7, 2019