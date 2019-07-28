|
Raymond Trabasso
North Carolina - Raymond Jay Trabasso, 61, of Newton, NC passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born July 1, 1958 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Raymond and Evelyn Leete Trabasso. Raymond loved fishing and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Hardy and Diana Clarke and niece, Diana Hardy.
Those left to cherish his memory are; Wife of 22 years: Kelly Ann Nolan Trabasso; Sons: Tyler T. Trabasso of Newton, NC and Kyle A. Trabasso of Kansas City, MO; Daughter: Kayla Rae Trabasso of Newton, NC; Sister: Shari Horiuchi and husband Steve of Livingston, NJ and Mother-in-law: Carol Hope of Newton, NC
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be mailed to Kelly Ann Trabasso, 3165 N. Olivers Cross Rd., Newton, NC 28658 to offset medical costs. Condolences may be sent to the Trabasso family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Trabasso family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019