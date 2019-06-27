Regina A. "Jean" Evans



Poughkeepsie - Regina Evans, 81, a life- long resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away suddenly surrounded by those whom she loved most, on June 25, 2019. Regina was born on August 21, 1937, daughter of the late Mary Bowe Tillou of Poughkeepsie. She was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and became a secretary at DeLeval until her promotion to motherhood.



On November 26, 1964, Regina married Robert Evans of Yonkers and they resided in the Town of Poughkeepsie. She was a parishioner of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Jean was a member of Mother's Club and she was recently celebrated for 55 years of volunteer service at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Bob and Jean enjoyed many years of travel throughout the US, Europe and the Caribbean Islands. Jean had her own silk flower business and enjoyed many years of participating in craft fairs. She was very active with her Seniors group and enjoyed the many day trips they took together. Jean enjoyed the theater, camping, shopping sprees with all of her girls, and cooking Sunday dinners. More than anything, Jean cherished time with her family and was a deeply devoted Nana to her six grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than spending time with them.



Jean is survived by her husband, Bob, daughter Lynn Waldron & husband Michael, daughter Karen Schmitt, her grandchildren Amanda, Danielle, & Stephanie Waldron, and Timothy, Maggie, & Kyle Schmitt, all of Poughkeepsie; sisters Rita Baratta and Kathy Young & their families, as well as so many close friends. Jean was predeceased by her loving son-in-law, Edward Schmitt, who was there to take her hand as she let go of ours.



Jean was a selfless, kind, loving & generous spirit. She was so deeply loved and will be missed by so many.



Visitation is Friday, June 28, 2019, 4-8 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM in St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow in the family plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019