Regina M. Finlay
- - Regina M. Finlay, 90, passed away peacefully on September 13 at Crouse Hospital. Born on May 2, 1929 in Beacon, N.Y., daughter of the late Harold and Regina Bolander. Regina was predeceased by her beloved husband John W. Finlay, to whom she was married for 60 years. She was also predeceased by her daughter Melanie Finlay Campbell and grandson Bryan Campbell.
She is survived by her son J. Scott (Marijane), grandchildren Leslie Finlay, J. Mark Finlay, Regina Campbell Santini (Kris) and Sarah Campbell (John). She has 5 great grandchildren.
Regina, known as "Reggie" to her friends, enjoyed painting and in her early days was a dance instructor. Many will remember the beautiful hand painted Christmas cards she created. She was an avid golfer at Dutchess Country Club in Poughkeepsie, and, upon moving to Manlius, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club. She made many memories traveling with John and friends and enjoying winters in Naples, Florida. She loved her grandchildren, friends and her dear neighbors very much and loved to entertain.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 20 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville. Internment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dewitt. There are no calling hours.
The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice of Central NY or the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 17, 2019