Services
R. H. Schepp & Son Minoa Chapel
6530 Schepp's Corners Road
Minoa, NY 13116
315-637-3214
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Fayetteville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Finlay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina M. Finlay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina M. Finlay Obituary
Regina M. Finlay

- - Regina M. Finlay, 90, passed away peacefully on September 13 at Crouse Hospital. Born on May 2, 1929 in Beacon, N.Y., daughter of the late Harold and Regina Bolander. Regina was predeceased by her beloved husband John W. Finlay, to whom she was married for 60 years. She was also predeceased by her daughter Melanie Finlay Campbell and grandson Bryan Campbell.

She is survived by her son J. Scott (Marijane), grandchildren Leslie Finlay, J. Mark Finlay, Regina Campbell Santini (Kris) and Sarah Campbell (John). She has 5 great grandchildren.

Regina, known as "Reggie" to her friends, enjoyed painting and in her early days was a dance instructor. Many will remember the beautiful hand painted Christmas cards she created. She was an avid golfer at Dutchess Country Club in Poughkeepsie, and, upon moving to Manlius, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club. She made many memories traveling with John and friends and enjoying winters in Naples, Florida. She loved her grandchildren, friends and her dear neighbors very much and loved to entertain.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 20 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville. Internment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dewitt. There are no calling hours.

The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice of Central NY or the .

For guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now