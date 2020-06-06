Regina Marks



Wappingers Falls - Regina Marks of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away at home on June 3, 2020, with her children by her side. She was a loving, caring, and giving mother, grandmother, and wife. Regina was born the only child, February 2, 1939, in Poughkeepsie, NY to Louis Ranalli and Elizabeth (Betty) Stellavato Ranalli of Highland, NY. It was there where she spent all of her childhood years and attended the now Highland Middle School for all of her 12 school years. She graduated from Highland High School Class of '57 and was voted best looking and best dressed in her class. Regina went on to graduate from Rider College where she met her future husband, Jack Mesquita, then of Carteret, NJ. They married and had two children, Louis Mesquita and Elizabeth Mesquita. Regina was always a mother first and foremost and a close loving grandmother to Dustin. Regina was compassionate to all she knew and liked, with her soft-spoken voice. One of the many joys of her life was to watch movies, tv, and especially the Oscars every year with her grandson Dusty. Reg loved and cared for pets all of her life, especially cats and dogs. Zeta, Tarkey, and Scrappy were a few, and of course, her cat Bentley for 25 years. Regina loved going shopping anywhere, and to shows in NYC where she brought her daughter Liz all through her teen years. Reg's all-time favorite era was the 50's when she became a life long Yankee fan and just adored Frank Sinatra.



In the late 70's she met and married Morton Marks and began her career in real estate. For 42 years she was an Associate Broker at Marks Real Estate, Prudential Serls, where Regina was honored with the Multi-Million Dollar Club award every year and Berkshire Hathaway where she then became exclusively a Referral Agent until her passing. Every summer the Mesquita family vacationed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at our Aunt Mimi's. Later on, each summer, Reg and Morty went down to vacation and smell the salty sea air in Montauk, The End.



Regina leaves behind many devastated cousins, family members, and friends. Regina was predeceased by Jack Mesquita, her husband Morton Marks, and her favorite Aunt Amelia (MiMi) Reitano.



There will be calling hours for those who wish to attend (given the current condition - we understand if you're unable) on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 from 9:30 am till 11:30 am at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.



Due to the mandated New York State guidelines, we are allowed 10 guests at a time to enter the building. Masks are required with social distancing measures to take place when entering to pay respects to the family. We kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move 10 guests at a time in and out of the funeral home. There will be a private funeral to follow.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store